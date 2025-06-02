State explores renewable energy use in tea gardens

The non-conventional and renewable energy sources department of the West Bengal government has convened a crucial meeting at Uttarkanya, Siliguri, on 5 June to explore the potential for renewable energy generation and use in the tea gardens of north Bengal.

Ahead of the meeting, Terai Indian Planters’ Association (TIPA) chairman Mahendra Prasad Bansal extended strong support for the adoption of renewable energy in tea plantations, calling it both “viable and increasingly essential” for the sector’s sustainability.

“Renewable energy in tea gardens not only ensures cost savings and resilience but also strengthens alignment with global climate goals and green supply chains,” Bansal said in a press statement. He highlighted solar, biomass, wind, and micro-hydro power as practical options for implementation in the tea sector.

Bansal further underscored the broader benefits of non-conventional energy: reduced carbon emissions, lower operating costs due to decreased dependence on fossil fuels, improved energy reliability in off-grid areas, and enhanced appeal to eco-conscious buyers and exporters. However, he noted that existing government subsidies are insufficient and must be scaled up for effective implementation.

Several tea estates have already adopted solar energy, generating surplus power that is sold to the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). But Bansal alleged that WBSEDCL, which previously adjusted the value of extra units against electricity bills, is now purchasing the surplus power at unreasonably low rates.

He also criticised the disparity in electricity tariffs across regions, pointing out that 11KV industrial consumers in the Asansol-Durgapur belt enjoy lower tariffs, while those in North Bengal face much higher rates. “The success of solar energy in tea gardens could be a game-changer for the survival of the struggling industry,” Bansal said, noting that TIPA had already written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in December 2023.

While expressing optimism about the current stance of the state government, Bansal took sharp aim at the Tea Board of India, accusing it of obstructive behaviour and monopolistic practices. He reiterated the crisis points facing the industry, listing a 12-point charter of demands.

Among the key concerns raised were the failure of approved pesticides to curb pest attacks, unremunerated tea prices, and a financial crunch that has delayed wage and statutory payments. He also flagged the unchecked entry of substandard tea waste into the market through the Tea Board’s own portal, as well as the influx of non-compliant teas from Nepal, which are hurting Darjeeling’s market and deepening the supply glut.

Bansal criticised the early closure of tea gardens in November 2024 and the government’s failure to release promised subsidies, pushing planters towards legal action. He also demanded an investigation into illegal imports from Kenya and other African countries and called for punitive action against responsible importers and officials.

To address the larger crisis, Bansal urged that tea be officially classified as an agricultural product and brought under the ministry of agriculture. He also called for a reduction in bank interest rates and irrigation tariffs, and a 40% import duty on Nepal teas that fail to meet FSSAI standards.