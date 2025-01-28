State budget on 12 Feb, land for BSF outpost in Nadia: Cabinet meet

The state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the budget on 12 February after the Budget Session will commence on 10 February.

The state government at a cabinet meeting at Nabanna today decided to give land to the Border Security Force (BSF) at Karimpur, Nadia, to create a border outpost to prevent the alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals along with other anti-national elements, including cow smugglers.

The state cabinet, which met at the state secretariat at Nabanna today headed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, decided in principle to hand over .9 acres of land at Karimpur, Nadia to the BSF to facilitate the central security force for creation of a BSF outpost to prevent any illegal activities.

Today’s decision assumes significance since the Opposition, led by leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, had on a number of occasions attacked the state government for keeping mum on the issue of providing lands to the BSF for creating an outpost at the border area to prevent the infiltration.

Besides, the state cabinet also put its seal of approval for creating 60 posts for employment generation at the departments like women and child welfare department and for the department of law and justice.

The chief minister is believed to have advised the ministers and leaders to be alert during the upcoming Saraswati Puja festival and asked them to stay put at their respective constituencies and keep vigil on the situations to prevent any untoward incidents.