The state government has asked traders to clear potatoes stocked in cold storage within 30 November to increase supply in markets while its task force continues to visit markets in the city and districts to monitor price of vegetables.

In the wake of rise in vegetable prices, chief minister Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting in Nabanna last Thursday and said that a section of the traders had increased the prices unnecessarily taking advantage of Cyclone Bulbul. She directed the task force, police to initiate a drive to control prices. Following this, the task force and the police have been visiting the markets.

“The overall prices have decreased due to our visits. For instance, the price of a product that was priced Rs 80 a week ago is currently Rs 40 to Rs 50. We’ve succeeded in controlling the prices as directed by Miss Banerjee. This year, there has been a slightly lower cultivation following which there has been a lower supply leading to a rise in the prices. We will continue our visits and hope that the prices would be decreased further,” said Mr Rabindranath Koley, member of the task force after visiting New Market and Jadubabur Bazar this morning.

Meanwhile, to ensure an increase in the supply of potatoes, the state agriculture marketing department has directed traders to take out their stocks from cold storage by 30 November. Once the potatoes stocked in cold storage reach the markets there will be an increase in the supply which in turn would push down the prices. The jyoti variety of potatoes which was being sold at Rs 22 per kg is currently being sold at Rs 20 per kg and the price would fall further following an increase in potato stocks in markets.

Last year, the state government had allowed traders to stock potatoes in cold storage till 31 December but with the rise in prices, it has been decided that stocks have to be cleared from the cold storages by this month itself.

There is around 10 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes in the cold storage. Apart from keeping aside some stock for cultivation of potato seeds, the stock is enough to last for over one month. Fresh stock would reach the market by the end of December.

“We will ensure that potatoes are not transported outside Bengal in any situation,” said an official.