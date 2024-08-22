State announces hike in ad-hoc bonus of civic volunteers, village police

The state government today decided to implement a hike in ad-hoc bonus for the civic and village police as well.

While the civic police are under the command of city police, Village Police are under the command of state police.

According to the announcement by the state, for which a decision had already been taken in March this year, a civic police would get Rs 6,000 per month in the current 2023-24 fiscal year, a hike of Rs 700 from the Rs 5,300, which they got in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Earlier in February this year, the Mamata Banerjee government had announced a slew of facilities, including pecuniary hike.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state for finance, while reading the Budget proposal, had announced that civic volunteers would form now get a hike of Rs 1,000 in their monthly salary, for which Rs 180cr would be allocated and while a quota of 20 per cent job reservation would be ensured for civic volunteers in the state police.