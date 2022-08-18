Sports university to come up in Bengal: CM

A sports university will soon come up in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while inaugurating the East Bengal Museum today. Miss Banerjee urged the representatives and sponsors of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting to come forward in this endeavour. “I spoke to the state education minister Bratya Basu just now.

We have many universities but don’t have a sports university. So we have decided to come up with a sports university for students and sports lovers. Such a university will help students to pursue higher studies in sports and also assist in providing proper training since childhood. Even sports schools can be opened here as done by China.

Let’s all come forward in this endeavour,” said Miss Banerjee. She assured that the government will arrange land for the proposed sports university. Miss Banerjee further announced Rs 50 lakh each for East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting for developing infrastructure.

Last week, Miss Banerjee had announced a similar grant of Rs 50 lakh for Mohun Bagan while inaugurating their newly built tent club. Applauding East Bengal’s museum, Miss Banerjee said it was best in the world and urged all clubs to set up such archives of their own.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated in a grand manner as the festival has been included in UNESCO’s ‘Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity’. To celebrate this, Miss Banerjee will hold a Durga Puja preparatory meeting with all clubs and puja committees on 22 August and next, a rally would be taken out with puja committees from Jorasankho to Town Hall on 1 September. Miss Banerjee urged the representatives of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting to attend the puja preparatory meeting.