Malda district once again saw a spike in Covid-19 cases, with 111 new infections detected last night. While 105 cases were found in RT-PCR tests conducted in the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCJ), six were found through rapid antigen tests, sources said. The total cases in the district now stand at 3020, with 17 deaths so far.

However, several of the patients have already recovered and there are only 675 active cases in Malda, officials said. Among the new infections, Ratua-II block, which so far had been reporting sporadic cases, came up with 44 new ones last night in areas like Pirgunj and Sultangunj. Harishchandrapur continued its infection trend with 16 fresh cases, while Manikchak had 12.

Other blocks like Kaliachak-I, Chanchal, Old Malda, and Ratua- I, also had new positive cases, it is learnt. Meanwhile, the police were strict the entire day today, as the district enforced the biweekly statewide lockdown. “At places, they had to apply force to maintain the lockdown, while some people were made to do sit-up after violating the lockdown order and coming out of their houses without masks or without a proper reason,” sources said.

Police conducted raids throughout the English Bazaar Municipality areas in phases to restrict people in their homes and maintain the lockdown. An awareness campaign through loudspeakers was also conducted by the police since early morning today. Sources added that the police charged batons on people violating the lockdown in Chanchal and Gazole.

“As we had said we would maintain the lockdown with strict hands, we have done so today,” Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said. 39 more cases in South Dinajpur In South Dinajpur district, 39 more Covid cases have been detected, according to health department sources. While 34 positive came from the MMCH, five samples were tested positive through the rapid antigen and TrueNat tests in the Balurghat hospital, sources said.

Two new cases are from Harirampur, 15 from Hilli block, 11 from Tapan, one from Gangarampur and five from Kushumandi block. Five cases were also found in Narayanpur-Belbari in Gangarampur and two from Harirampur, sources said. “Many of the patients have symptoms, and no one has travelled recently.

With the 39 fresh cases, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 1601, out of whom, 1139 have recovered and returned home,” a source said.