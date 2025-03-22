Special local, Metro services for IPL matches

In what comes as good news for cricket lovers, the Eastern Railway has announced plans to run midnight special circular railway trains for IPL spectators. The zonal railway, in anticipation of the upcoming IPL matches at Eden Gardens, has decided to run two additional EMU trains to facilitate the movement of spectators.

To accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during match days, Eastern Railway will operate two additional EMU trains between Princep Ghat and Barasat, as well as between Baruipur and BBD Bag. The Princep Ghat – Barasat EMU Special would leave Princep Ghat at 11.50 p.m. on 22 March, 23 and 25 May to reach Barasat at 1 a.m, the next day. The BBD Bag – Baruipur EMU Special will leave BBD Bag at 12.02 a.m. on 23, 24 and 26 May to reach Baruipur at 1.32 a.m. on the same day.

Like Eastern Railway, the Kolkata Metro Railway has also decided to run commercial services for the upcoming IPL matches. According to the city Metro, special services would be operated in the Blue Line and Green Line-2 after the IPL match of Kolkata Knight Riders, 22 March. Tomorrow, according to the Metro railway office, the booking counters will remain open only at Old Esplanade Metro station and New Esplanade Metro station for the sale of smart cards, tokens and paper based QR tickets. The carrier would also levy a surcharge of Rs 10 per ticket in addition to the normal fare for these special services.

