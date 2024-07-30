Sparsh outreach programme for naval pensioners

A mass Sparsh Outreach Programme was organised on 27-28 July for naval pensioners and widows at INS Netaji Subhas by Command Regimental System Officer(NE) and PCDA(Kolkata).

Cmde P Sasi Kumar, Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) opened the event by informing the attendees on the efforts being made by the Naval Regimental System Organisation in the 11 states of the northeast towards ESM and Widow welfare. He thanked the PCDA team and other support agencies in their joint effort to resolve ESMs queries and grievances.

CRSO(NE) apprised the veterans about the organisation for Veteran Welfare, importance of ensuring correctness of personal records,care and custody of documents and registering with ZSB, VSF and ESM Handshake. Representatives from Naval Pension office, Rajya Sainik Board (WB) and pension disbursing banks also advised the ESMs on various commonly made mistakes while claiming pension.

A number of kiosks were put up by the PCDA Team who examined and resolved SPARSH related queries/ grievances. Representatives of other Agencies viz., NAVPEN, RSB (WB), ECHS (Kol), Bank CPPCs and financial advisors were also made available to the veterans to raise various issues faced by them.

A total of 450 veterans and family members attended the event over the two day period wherein close to 800 grievances predominantly of Sparsh viz., Life Certificate Identification, Aadhaar update, Sparsh information, grievances redressal and banking facilities were registered for resolution.