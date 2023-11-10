South India tour by Bharat Gaurav train

IRCTC, Kolkata announces the run of the first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train from Jharkhand to Dakshin Bharat Darshan on 11 December, exMalda Town. Bharat Gaurav is the first such tourism special train for the travel enthusiast and it is in line with the Centre’s initiative “EkBharatShresthaBharat”and “DekhoApnaDesh”.

The special tourist train shall cover Tirupati-Meenakshi MandirRameswaram-KanyakumariTrivandrum-Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga. The train will commence the spiritual journey from Malda Town station and will continue the pilgrim experience for 11 nights and 12 days. New Farakka-Pakur-RampurhatDumka-Hansdiha-BhagalpurSultanganj-Jamalpur-KiulJamui – Jhajha – Jasidih – Jamtara – Chittaranjan – Kulti – Dhanbad – Bokaro – Ranchi – Rourkela – Jharsuguda – Sambalpur has been identified for passenger boarding and deboarding station.

The package has been classified into three categories – Economy (SL class) with 580 seats, Standard class (3AC) with 70 seats, and Comfort class (3AC) with 140 seats. Economy class includes accommodation in non-AC budget hotels, whereas Standard and Comfort category involves Accommodation in AC Hotels.

The wash & change and transportation by bus shall be non-AC for both Economy & Standard class but AC room for wash & change and AC buses shall be applicable only for Comfort class. All services will be provided at an affordable cost of Rs 22,750 pp (Economy), Rs 36,100 pp (Standard), Rs 39,500 pp (Comfort).