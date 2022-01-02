Sourav Ganguly tested positive for Delta Plus variant

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, who was on Friday discharged from a hospital here after testing negative for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, was found positive for the Delta Plus variant.

A health department bulletin said that Ganguly and five other foreign travellers were found positive for the Delta Plus variant. The former India captain has been advised to stay in home isolation under strict supervision of the doctors.

The bulletin also said that one person, who came from Odisha on Friday, has tested positive for Omicron and is admitted to a private hospital.

Two more travellers, who entered the country from Bangladesh through the Petropol border in North 24 Parganas, jave been found Omicron positive. Presently the number of active Omicron cases in the state is 16.

Ganguly (49), who had undergone treatment for a heart condition early last year, was admitted to the hospital on December 28.

Ganguly had twice been admitted to the hospital in January last year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.

Earlier, family sources were quoted as saying that the latest hospitalisation was a precautionary measure and there was no cause for alarm.

Ganguly is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested Covid positive last year.

Meanwhile, film director Srijit Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. The national award-winning director tweeted: “I have tested positive for Covid and I am isolating myself. For everyone who has come in contact with me in the last 72 hours, please test yourself.”

State Power Minister Aroop Biswas has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation.