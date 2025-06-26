Son kills father, surrenders

A 74-year-old man was allegedly smothered to death by his son following a domestic dispute over money in Baranagar, a northern suburb of Kolkata, early Wednesday morning.

The accused, Gautam Adhikari, 52, reportedly killed his father, Lalit Kumar Adhikari, by pressing a pillow over his face during an argument at their residence at 24 Sisir Kumar Dawn Road. Shortly after the incident, Gautam surrendered at the local police station, confessing to the murder. According to police sources, the father and son had argued over money. Gautam, a local auto-rickshaw driver, is said to be a habitual drug user and had been demanding cash from his father to fund his addiction. When Lalit refused, an enraged Gautam allegedly suffocated him. The Baranagar police arrested Gautam and retrieved Lalit’s body from the residence. The body was later sent to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Officers confirmed that the accused was under the influence during the initial round of questioning. “He came to the police station and confessed to the killing. He claimed his father had been disturbing him due to age-related health issues,” said Anupam Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Barrackpore Commissionerate.

Family members described a deteriorating relationship between the father and son. Gautam, who lives with his wife at her parental home, would occasionally stay with his father in Baranagar. His sister, Renu Adhikari, said, “My brother often took drugs and asked my father for money. I never imagined he could commit such a heinous act.” Police are probing whether any other motive may have contributed to the murder. An official complaint has been lodged by Renu’s husband, Shaibal Ghosh Dastidar. Investigators are continuing their inquiry into the family’s history and the circumstances leading up to the murder.

