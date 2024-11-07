Solar tree in front of Burnpur House to generate green power

In a new initiative towards sustainability of this picturesque steel township, a 10 KW on-grid solar tree is set to generate 12,000 units of electricity per year and to reduce carbon footprint by 11.6 tonnes per year.

The tree was inaugurated recently by director in-charge (DIC) of IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) Brijendra Pratap Singh, erected in front of the iconic Burnpur House.

This mammoth solar tree of 30 metre height and 20 metre span uses a combination of 225Wp and 55Wp panels in a hexagonal pattern structure for maximum solar irradiation and power transfer. The solar tree is developed at the cost of Rs 5.2 lakh, the expected payback period is six years.

Not only does the solar tree produce green energy but also gives an aesthetic look into the picturesque backdrop.

With this, the total solar power installation at ISP now has become 6.126 MWp for rated generation of around 9.189 million units per year that is expected to reduce Co2 emission by 7,416 tonnes per year.

In fact, ISP in Burnpur has been the first unit in Steel Authority of Authority Limited (SAIL) to avail 50 per cent green power, which is about 40 MU/month from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to produce steel. Apart from saving on power bills, this will reduce carbon footprint by 37,150 tonne per month to help achieve the carbon dioxide (Co2) emission target of 2.21 T/Ton of crude steel by 2030-2031.

Solar tree can become a game changer and will be a quantum leap towards making an energy reliant and carbon-negative India, experts feel.