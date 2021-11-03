Software engineer turned-killer held in Burrabazar murder case

In the murder case of the Burrabazar trader, the police revealed that the arrested Mohammed Janishar Alam has confessed during interrogation that he accepted an amount of Rs 50 lakh to carry out the assassination.

Janishar Alam is a computer engineer. He was arrested for the murder of Burrabazar’s trader Sabyasachi Mondal who was killed at his ancestral house in Raina in Burdwan East on 22 October.

The SP, Burdwan East, Kamanashis Sen said: “It was revealed during interrogation that the young engineer was not initially ready to kill the trader for money but soon accepted the offer as the amount of the contract was increased substantially”.

The victim, Sabyasachi, was both stabbed and shot. Two bullets were recovered from his body. The police initially had detained his bodyguard Rajveer Singh and driver Ananda Shaw. Sabyasachi was a prominent tarpaulin

merchant in Burrabazar and was staying at his Shibpur house with his parents.

The police eventually arrested Janishar Alam after spotting an injury mark on his hand which was caused by a bullet that accidentally had slipped and grazed his hands. Janishar Alam alias Riki and Mohammed Saddam were picked up by police from Kolkata on Monday after scrutinizing some CCTV footage that showed their car, bearing a Kolkata registration number, taking the road leading to Raina from the NH2 near Ramakrishna Bridge at 8:45 pm.

The police gathered CCTV footage from Dankuni, Palsit toll plazas and also from a confectionery outlet at Mosagram on the NH2. Sabyasachi’s vehicle had passed through the same route in the afternoon, incidentally. The police finally booked Saddam and Riki from Anandapur and Burrabazar in Kolkata. Riki was sent to judicial custody till 15 November by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court.