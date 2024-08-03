Snakebite patient dies after being treated by a witch doctor

After being bitten by a snake, an elderly woman was taken to a witch doctor instead of a physician by her family. The witch doctor applied a magic remedy, which proved fatal for the patient. The incident caused a major uproar in Canning, South 24-Parganas. The police have already recovered the body and sent it for autopsy and launched an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Shahida Sheikh, aged 64, from No. 1 Meriganj area under Kultali police station.

According to local sources, on Thursday evening, due to heavy rainfall, the pond at her house overflowed. Around 2 pm, Shahida went to the pond for some task when a venomous snake bit her hand. She hurried back home and informed her family members about the incident. She was taken to a witch doctor, named Fakir. There, the witch doctor performed rituals, including magic remedy, but without any result. Her condition deteriorated. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the witch doctor advised the family members of the patient to take her to a hospital. When the family took her to Canning Sub-Division Hospital last night, the doctors declared her dead.

Advertisement

Fakir has also fled away from this area. The deceased’s son, Aminuddin Sheikh, said, “We didn’t know what kind of snake bit her. We took her to a local witch doctor. He performed rituals and then advised us to take her to the hospital, but she died on the way.” Regarding the incident, Dr Samarendra Nath Roy, a snakebite specialist at Canning Sub-Division Hospital, stated, “A snakebite followed by a visit to a witch doctor, and ultimately death! This is very unfortunate. I urge the general public to go to the nearest government health centre as quickly as possible, when bitten by a snake, that can prevent death. Otherwise, resorting to witch doctors will ensure death.”