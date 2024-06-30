SN Banerjee Rd blocked after traders, hawkers clash at New Market

Clashes between hawkers and traders in the Esplanade market area of Kolkata broke out this afternoon. The protesting traders blocked SN Banerjee Road. In response, hawkers also protested with Trinamul flags. As a result, a part of Esplanade was paralyzed on Saturday afternoon. A large police force arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

There were clashes between hawkers and traders in New Market area. It is alleged that some hawkers attacked the permanent traders. In protest of this incident, the permanent traders of New Market took to the streets. As a result, traders have decided to keep New Market closed on Saturday afternoon. It is learned that the conflict between permanent traders and hawkers in the New Market area has created chaos in the Esplanade area.

The traders of New Market allege that at least 40-50 people attacked them, all armed with rods. It is also alleged that one member of the traders’ union was injured in this attack. Meanwhile, the police also struggled to handle the situation. Deputy commissioner of police and other senior police officers reached the spot and tried to talk to the traders. However, the permanent traders of New Market have one demand: the attackers must be arrested otherwise, New Market will not be reopened.

It is noteworthy that New Market is a favourite shopping place for the city’s residents and people from the suburbs. This area has many permanent traders as well as numerous hawkers setting up stalls on the streets. Since Saturday morning, the situation progressively worsened, leading to a deadlock situation.