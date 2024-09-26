SMP Kolkata’s gets recognition

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has been recognised at Vibrant North East 2024, held in Guwahati, Assam, for its pivotal role in enhancing India’s northeastern connectivity as it has won the prestigious award for the & Best Stall for Connecting North East & highlighting its significant contributions to regional trade and logistics.

The award highlights SMP Kolkata’s continuous commitment to improving logistics and reducing costs through sustainable transportation solutions, including trials conducted in 2022, which optimised cargo transport in the region. SMPK has been instrumental in streamlining cargo transport through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) and Assam Corridor Multi-Modal Project (ACMP) routes.

