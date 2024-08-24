SMC’s new initiatives empower civic area’s youngsters

Beyond its day-to-day duties and essential public services, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making strides in other sectors, introducing innovative ventures and opportunities under the dynamic leadership of mayor Goutam Deb.

Among the latest initiatives are the newly-launched football and chess academies, catering to both indoor and outdoor sports enthusiasts in Siliguri.

The SMC is also lighting the way for underprivileged students with the launch of ‘Aalor Dishari,’ a dedicated coaching centre aimed at helping those who need it most.

Aalor Dishari began its journey on 15 May, 2023, with 46 eager students from Classes IX and X. Mayor Goutam Deb, in a press briefing today, announced that SMC will host a special programme for these students at Dinabandhu Mancha tomorrow. The event, graced by the presence of Darjeeling district magistrate Dr Preeti Goyal, will see the distribution of study materials, educational items, and even blazers to the students.

Adding a touch of pride, mayor Deb, along with his deputy Ranjan Sarkar, unveiled a new logo for Aalor Dishari.

This emblem will be featured on badges that will be distributed to all the students, symbolizing their bright future.

Mayor Deb shared some heart-warming news: All 46 students from the first batch, who sat for the Madhyamik examination passed with flying colours. Among them, five students scored over 90 per cent, four achieved over 80 per cent, and three more crossed the 70 per cent mark. Currently, Aalor Dishari has expanded its reach, enrolling 221 students, 93 in Class XI (across arts and science), 81 in Class X, and 47 in Class IX. Over 30 dedicated teachers are providing coaching, supported by an honorarium.