SMC plans coupons for Covid vax

To ensure hassles free Covid19 vaccination, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to launch the coupon system for vaccine seekers.

According to the plan, the coupons will be distributed around 48 hours before the vaccination from the vaccination sites concerned. The civic body has decided to accelerate the vaccination drive, as only 28 per cent of people in the SMC area have been fully vaccinated so far, but that around 89 per cent of the people had received the first dose, according to the chairperson of the board of administrators of the civic body Gautam Deb.

The decision to boost the drive comes amid chaotic scenes outside most government-run Covid vaccination centres, which have become a daily affair. “According to the government guidelines, not more than 200 people will assemble at each vaccine centre, and it will be only at government facilities.

“People will be given the coupons, which will be signed by the health officer around 48 hours earlier for the concerned vaccination camp. The coupons will be given based on the valid identity proof of citizens. Two hundred people will be vaccinated on a first-come-first-serve basis,” Mr Deb said today.

The coupons will be distributed from 10 urban primary health centres and five boroughs, it is learnt. The population in the SMC area is 539673, while the population of the targeted group- -people aged above 18 years-is 372374.

“Among them (372374), 3,29680 people received the first dose (89 per cent), 1,02000 people have been administered the second dose too (28 per cent). We have set a target to inoculate around 5,000 per day,” Mr Deb said.

He added that priority had been given to people who are waiting for the second dose. He said the recipients will be intimated at least around 48 hours beforehand on their phones, with the probable names of venues nearby