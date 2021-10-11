Smart solutions sought to New Town waterlogging

In the wake of the recent heavy downpours that inundated many pockets of Kolkata and its adjoining areas, the New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corporation Limited is mulling over plans to find a ‘smart’ solution to the

problems of waterlogging in the satellite township.

The New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corporation Limited has invited applications for a ‘Water Hackathon’ to incorporate various smart technologies and effective techniques to combat climate change and natural disasters. For this, the township authorities have invited students, professionals and organisations from all over the country and world to participate in an online hackathon aimed at improving the water and drainage network in the township.

The hackathon includes designing of smart solution with sensors and apps for monitoring the underground drainage networks in urban areas. According to NKDA sources, the solution could comprise an intelligent prediction system for siltation and other parameters.

The competition also calls for designing tech-based ideas for cleaning gully pits, underground sewer systems and underground drainage systems in the township. It invites suggestions for monitoring the quality of water outflow from construction sites in cities with an alert system based on the colour of water and other parameters and automatic monitoring and control of sluice gates and flaps through apps in the canals using CCTV and sensors.

Devising apps that intelligently combine real-time data from rainfall, canal levels, tide times and drainage water levels to predict water logging at various sites in real-time is also one of the recommendations of the competition. As informed by sources, NKDA has finalised 5 December as the last date of submission of applications for the hackathon.