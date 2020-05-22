Only one passenger train, Padatik Express, will run between Sealdah station in Kolkata via NJP in Siliguri and Alipurduar district from 1 June.

The Ministry of Railways, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has decided that Indian Railways will resume operations of 200 passenger (100 pairs) trains across the country.

Besides Padatik, five more trains under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)–Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri Karmabhumi Express, Delhi to Alipurduar Mahananda Express, Delhi to Dibrugarhh Brahmaputra Mail, Guwahati-LTT Express and Guwahati to Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express–are also set to resume operations. Bookings for all these trains began at 10 am today.

“These services will be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since 1 May and Passenger Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since 12 May 2020,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NFR, Subhanan Chanda, said in a release.

“Other services, including all mail/express, passenger, and narrow gauge services shall remain cancelled until further advice,” Mr Chanda said.

The resuming trains will |have both AC & Non AC classes and General Coach with reserved seats. “There will be no unreserved coaches,” he added.

According to him, tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or Mobile App only. No tickets can be booked across reservation counters or at railway stations.

“Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. RAC and waitlist will be generated as per extant rules. However, waiting list ticket holders will not be permitted to board the train. No tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey. No Tatkal and Premium Tatkal booking are permitted in these trains. The advance reservation period will be a maximum of 30 days only. Linen, blankets, and curtains will not be provided inside the train. The passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate pre-boarding thermal screening. Passengers will have to observe social distancing,” the NFR said.