Six persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Siliguri today, sources said. A 29-year-old resident of Sitala Para under Ward 31 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) died at the designated hospital for Covid-19 patients at Kawakahli today.

A 65-year-old resident of Haldibari in Cooch Behar district also died there, it is learnt. A 71-year-old person of Upper Bagdogra in Siliguri died at the North Bengal College and Hospital in the wee hours today, while a 28-yearold resident of Ganganagar also died at the designated Covid hospital at Matigara.

A 55-yearold resident of Sukna also died there. A 74-year-old person from Dewanhat in Cooch Behar, meanwhile, died in a private nursing home in the town, sources said. Meanwhile, Darjeeling district recorded 64 cases of Covid-19 today, sources said.

Among the fresh cases, 26 are from the SMC, two from Darjeeling Municipality, nine from Kharibari, three from Sukna, three from Kurseong Municipality, 11 from Matigara, five from Naxalbari, one from Phansidewa, two from Pulbazaar- Bijanbari, one from Sukhia Pokhari and one from Takdah. Eleven cases were also detected in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC, the sources added.

Also today, 95 Covid patients either ended their home isolation period or were discharged from hospitals. 64 in Malda Malda district reported 64 fresh cases of Covid-19 last night, 58 through the RT-PCR method at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital and six through rapid antigen tests, sources said.

The English Bazaar Municipality area had 20 new cases and topped the list, while Chanchal- I had 12 cases. 43 in North Dinajpur North Dinajpur also recorded 43 fresh cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, sources said. The freshly affected persons are residents of areas under Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, Islampur, Chopra and Itahar police stations.