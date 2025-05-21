Six dead in collision between bus and car in Nadia

At least six people were killed and one critically injured in a tragic road accident early Tuesday morning when a Maruti van collided head-on with a passenger bus on the Krishnagar-Karimpur highway in Nadia district.

The accident took place around 6.25 a.m. near the Kanthalia Math area under Karimpur police station limits. The Maruti van (registration number WB58AJ/0223), heading towards Krishnagar, crashed into a Joy Ride passenger bus (WB59C/4045) en route to Karimpur.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash, and upon reaching the site, found the van severely mangled from the impact. “We heard a loud sound from the direction of the highway. When we reached the spot, we saw the car crushed and some occupants had been thrown out,” said Santu Biswas, a local resident. “Some bus passengers managed to rescue the remaining individuals and rush them to a nearby hospital.”

All five van occupants, including three women and two men, one of whom was the driver, died from their injuries. The deceased were first taken to Tehatta hospital, where doctors confirmed their deaths. One additional victim succumbed later, bringing the death toll to six.

Additional SP, Meet Kumar confirmed the identities of several victims. Among the deceased were Sanjoy Sarkar, a school teacher, and his mother Anima Sarkar, both residents of Goas, Karimpur. The other victims included the van driver, Suman Sk, and two women, Mamata Sarkar and Sulekha, from Raninagar, Sagarpara in Murshidabad district.

Another passenger from the van is critically injured and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that speed may have been a contributing factor. The bus driver fled the scene following the accident and is currently absconding. A search operation is underway to locate him.

The cause of the mishap is being investigated, police said.