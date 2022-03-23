SIT stands for suppression of information and truth: Md Salim

The night of arson and violence that rocked Rampurhat in Birbhum and led to a number of deaths, was condemned by the CPM today as the party’s state secretary Md Salim alleged that politics of murder and corruption is becoming rampant under the Mamata Banerjee government.

The murder of the panchayat deputy chief in Bagtui village, in Rampurhat sparked violence in the area, where houses were allegedly torched, while about eight persons were burnt alive. The CPM said it was the result of a factional feud inside the Trinamul Congress (TMC) that will eventually obliterate any law and order in Bengal.

Addressing the media, Md. Salim said unabated violence unfolded in the Rampurhat village for the entire night as retaliation to the death of the panchayat’s deputy chief. Houses were torched while three dead bodies were recovered last night, and more seven today morning. He remarked that the fire brigade, last night, worked on retrieving dead bodies out of the debris of the burnt houses and their rescue efforts continued even today morning. “These fire personnel grew tired in the process of retrieving bodies but Trinamul Congress goons don’t seem to grow tired of barbarism.”

He said if one traces the root of violence in Birbhum, it will become apparent how the Mamata Banerjee government repeatedly failed to initiate police action in the district where its infamous TMC leader Anubrata Mondal threatened to bomb police cars while explosives were retrieved from a health centre.

“The state government continued to suppress such issues through farcical special investigation teams formed by the government. The SIT has now gained a new definition-suppression of information and truth,” Salim said. “We demand that the police seal the adjacent village in Rampurhat from where the attacks were launched in the Bagtui village under the leadership of TMC, and retrieve all the illegal arms and explosives stored by the TMC goons.”