SIT questions 4 docs who had dinner with victim

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police, formed to probe the Friday’s rape and murder case of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor of chest medicine department at R G Kar Medical College Hospital, interrogated four other junior doctors on Monday, who had dinner with the victim at the incident spot.

According to the ongoing initial investigation conducted by police, the PGT victim along with four other junior doctors had dinner together at the hospital and later she went to sleep inside the hall at midnight. They had ordered the food through an online delivery system.

The SIT members interrogated the junior doctors for more than a couple of hours today at Lalbazar.

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, a resident of Sambhunath Pandit Street in the southern part of Kolkata, has been arrested so far in this case. He has been remanded to police custody by a court.

Sources at Lalbazar said, the SIT investigators interrogated the junior doctors, including reportedly three doctors and one intern of the R G Kar Hospital to know details of chronological events till the dinner was over.

The investigators also wanted to know whether the four medical professionals had noticed any abnormal and suspicious happening during the night on Friday.

The SIT is also looking for the delivery man, who had supplied food to the doctors, including the victim.

Vineet Kumar Goyal, commissioner of police, standing beside the chief minister at Sodepur told reporters, “We have created a helpline number. If anyone wants to share names of other suspects in the case can do so through this number. We will keep their names secret.