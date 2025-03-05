Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad Rs 130 cr budget focuses on education, healthcare

The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, which serves as an alternative to the zilla parishad following the formation of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (now Gorkhaland Territorial Administration), presented its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 today.

With a strong emphasis on education, healthcare, rural development, and beautification, the budget also introduces significant initiatives to promote sports and rehabilitation programmes for individuals battling addiction.

Sabhadhipati Arun Ghosh, addressing the media after the budget session, announced a total allocation of Rs 130 crore. He highlighted that the funds would be primarily directed toward improving education and healthcare facilities, enhancing rural infrastructure, and transforming select gram panchayats into model villages. In a bid to boost sports infrastructure, the parishad plans to construct small indoor stadiums across its jurisdiction, equipped with swimming pools, gyms, and facilities for various sports activities.

“This year’s budget reflects our commitment to holistic development,” said Mr Ghosh. “We are not only focusing on essential services like education and healthcare but also prioritising the development of rural areas and promoting sports to nurture talent at the grassroots level.”

In a significant move, the budget also includes provisions for rehabilitation programmes aimed at helping individuals struggling with addiction. The parishad will provide financial assistance to de-addiction centres and voluntary organisations working in this sector, ensuring better support for affected individuals and their reintegration into mainstream society.

However, Mr Ghosh expressed concern over the reduction in this year’s budget compared to the previous year’s allocation of Rs 131 crore. He attributed the Rs 1 crore shortfall to the state government’s failure to receive funds from several central government schemes, including housing initiatives. “The financial gap has impacted both the state government and the Mahakuma Parishad,” he said. Despite this, Ghosh assured that the Parishad would fully utilise the Rs 130 crore from its own funds to implement the planned initiatives.

The budget session was attended by key officials, including saha sabhadhipati Roma Reshmi Ekka, Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad secretary Mr Sherpa, and other representatives.