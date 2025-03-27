Siliguri jute fair highlight export growth by 43 pc

The National Jute Board (NJB) has organised a seven-day jute fair at City Centre in Siliguri, inaugurated today by Dr Nupur Das, registrar (additional charge) of the University of North Bengal, along with other officials and educationists. The fair will run until 3 April and has been held annually since 2019. The NJB, operating under the ministry of textiles supports jute growers, workers, producers, and exporters, promoting the versatile uses of this eco-friendly fibre.

In a press note, NJB highlighted jute’s role as a sustainable, biodegradable material that helps maintain ecological balance. Beyond traditional textiles, jute is now used for innovative products that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Rizwanuz Zaman, an NJB official, stated that the board conducts various promotional programmes in India and abroad to boost the jute industry.

India is the world’s largest producer of raw jute and jute goods. The sector has shown significant growth, with exports of jute diversified products (JDPs) reaching Rs 1,374 crore in 2023-24—a 43 per cent increase compared to 2019-20. Key exported items include jute bags, floor coverings, decorative fabrics, and gift articles. Total jute goods exports stood at $339 million (Rs 2,803 crore) in 2023-24, marking a 16 per cent rise over four years.

The Siliguri fair features over 20 stalls from north Bengal and neighbouring states, showcasing products like jute handicrafts, footwear, home textiles, and shopping bags. NJB is providing free stalls to micro-entrepreneurs, SHGs, NGOs, and MSMEs to encourage small-scale jute businesses.