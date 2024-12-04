Siliguri doc protests flag disrespect: B’desh patients made to salute Tricolour

In response to reports of alleged disrespect towards the Indian national flag in Bangladesh, Dr Shekhar Banerjee, an ENT specialist from Siliguri, has taken a bold and symbolic stand.

He has made it mandatory for Bangladeshi patients to salute the Tricolour before entering his chamber. Failure to do so, he stated, would result in the denial of medical consultation.

Dr Banerjee’s decision reflects his anguish over the alleged incidents, which he believes have tarnished the dignity of the Indian national flag. While some doctors and medical establishments across India have reportedly refused treatment to Bangladeshi patients as a form of protest, Dr Banerjee opted for a different approach using the act of saluting the flag as a mark of respect rather than denying care.

Speaking about his decision, Dr Banerjee said, “The Indian national flag is like a mother to us. I have placed a flag outside my chamber in Siliguri, and patients from Bangladesh are required to salute it before entering. Disrespect towards the national flag cannot be tolerated. However, as a doctor, it is my duty to provide medical care, so I will not deny treatment to anyone. This gesture is my way of protesting against the insult to our flag.”

Dr. Banerjee also emphasised that his protest is not aimed at alienating Bangladeshi patients but at upholding the pride and honour of the Indian Tricolour.