Sikkim on high alert, CM chairs meet on security

In light of the evolving national security landscape, the chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), met with Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan today to discuss pressing matters concerning national unity and security.

Following the meeting, CM Tamang chaired a high-level review with top state officials and security agencies, underlining that all state machinery is on high alert. He stressed Sikkim’s pivotal role given its strategic location along international borders and reaffirmed the state’s full preparedness to respond swiftly and effectively to any threat.

“The unity, security, and integrity of our nation are non-negotiable. At this crucial juncture, Sikkim stands with India — resolute, vigilant, and prepared,” the chief minister declared.

Key directives have been issued to bolster public safety, tighten border surveillance, ensure disaster readiness, and maintain uninterrupted essential services across the state.

CM Tamang also expressed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in navigating the nation through challenges posed by terrorism and external threats. He asserted that Sikkim remains a steady partner in India’s collective resolve to safeguard peace and stability.

Calling for unity and civic responsibility, the chief minister urged citizens to cooperate with authorities, stay updated through official sources, and refrain from sharing unverified information. “We are not just protecting our land, but fortifying India’s frontiers,” he said.

In a call for communal harmony and national solidarity, the government has invited all residents of Gangtok to gather at Manan Kendra today at 3 p.m. for the ‘sarva dharma evam sarva jatiya sabha’. The event will culminate in the adoption of a joint resolution by Sikkim’s diverse religious and community organizations, affirming collective support to the nation.

At a time of heightened vigilance, CM Tamang’s message is clear: Sikkim is ready, responsible, and resolute — for Sikkim, for India.