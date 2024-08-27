Sikkim CM invites PM Modi for Golden Jubilee Statehood Day

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, extending an invitation for the Prime Minister to attend Sikkim’s Statehood Day celebration as the chief guest on 16 May, 2025.

“Our discussion was profound and productive, covering various matters concerning our state,” Mr Tamang said.

He highlighted the significance of the upcoming Statehood Day, marking the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim’s merger with India. This celebration will commemorate 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975, a milestone that symbolizes the fulfillment of long-held aspirations, the opening of new avenues for the people, and Sikkim’s integration into the democratic framework of the nation.

“It is a matter of great honour and delight that the Prime Minister has graciously accepted our invitation. His esteemed presence would greatly enhance the significance of this occasion, making it truly memorable. It would be a great privilege to showcase Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty on this special day,” Mr Tamang added.

The chief minister emphasised that the merger has been a catalyst for Sikkim’s development, bringing modern institutions, advancements in science and technology, and numerous opportunities for holistic progress.

He urged all Sikkimese people to come together in a grand celebration, embodying the spirit of ‘Team Sikkim’ with enthusiasm, and dedicating themselves to the continued progress and prosperity of the state and the nation.

To mark this historic occasion, the Sikkim government has organized a year-long series of events reflecting on both the pre- and post-merger history of the state.