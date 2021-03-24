The BJP today released its final list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in which much speculated Bollywood actor Mithu Chakraborty is missing.

In Rashbehari seat the party has fielded retired Lieutenant General Subrata Saha, who was in charge of Kashmir.

Mithun is scheduled to campaign and hold roadshow in Nandigram on 30 March for Suvendu Adhikari. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to be present at the roadshow.

Former chief economic advisor Ashok Lahiri, fielded earlier from Alipurduar in North Bengal and then replaced, is back as candidate from Balurghat.

A key change in the list published today pertains to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas district where the new candidate is Subrata Thakur, brother of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, representing the Matuas.

Thakur is reported to have met Shah yesterday, after which the party selected his brother. Former TMC MLA Biswajit Das will contest from Bagda; Shivajit Singha Roy from Kashipur- Belgachia, replacing an active member of TMC, and Debabrata Mazhi will fight from Chowringhee, replacing Shikha Mitra, widow of late PCC chief Somen Mitra.