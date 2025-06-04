Shelter for stray dogs opens in city

In a unique move, a shelter for stray dogs has been opened at Nicco Park.

Currently, 50 stray dogs between 3 months and five years old have been kept here. Doctors from a private vet hospital examine the dogs once a week. There is also scope for adoption. The dogs are given breakfast, lunch and dinner. This is for the first time in the country an enclosure has been set up for stray dogs.

Rahul Mitra, executive officer of Nicco Park said the step was taken by Rajeev Kaul, promoter of the amusement park and Rajiv Ray Singhania, both animal lovers, to set up an enclosure for the stray dogs. It was passed in the board meeting of Nicco Industries. It has come up as a part of the CSR project.

Mr Mitra said stray dogs were seen outside the gates of the amusement park. Some visitors gave them food while many were mortally scared. Because of regular check ups, the health of the stray dogs has improved, they informed.

Nicco Park, the oldest amusement park in Bengal, was set up three decades ago.