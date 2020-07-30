Trinamul Congress Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee and the party’s national spokesperson, Derek O’Brien today criticised Union Home minister Amit Shah for what they alleged is petty tokenism on the occasion of Iswar Chandra Vidhyasagar’s death anniversary.

Mr Banerjee stated that Vidhyasagar was a great social reformer who still stands tall as an inspiration for secular and free thinking society and remarked that it becomes apparent how Amit Shah has scant regards for the eminent reformer, from the incident when his men vandalised his bust.

Mr Banerjee requested, “please drop this facade of petty tokenism.” Mr O’Brien said, “This petty tokenism is nothing but to abuse our culture and our legendary leaders.”

Mr Shah today stated, “I bow to Iswar Chandra Vidhyasagarji on his punnyatithi. A distinguished social reformer and one of the pillars of Bengal Renaissance, who played a major role towards women empowerment. His relentless efforts eradicated many social evils and made Widow’s Remarriage Act possible.”

Meanwhile, Mr O’Brien today in his ‘Shoja Banglay Bolchhi’ video screening stated that the Centre owes to the state government Rs 53,000 crore. He said West Bengal is supposed to get Rs 36,000 crore from Central aided fund, Rs 11,000 crore from devaluation fund, Rs 3,000 crore from GST and Rs 3,000 crore from food and other subsidies.