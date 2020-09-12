A woman faculty of Katwa College has today brought charges of sexual harassment at workplace against the head of the Zoology department.

College authority have started an investigation.

Recently, students had alleged extortion against the HoD, Zoology of Katwa College, Nirbhik Banerjee along with three other faculties, promising ‘healthy’ marks in semester exam.

A girl student had lodged complaint with the principal Nirmalendu Sarkar on 9 September where she alleged Banerjee asked her to ‘compromise’ and had sent obscene videos on her phone.

Today, Zoology faculty member Chandrani Das, accompanied by her mother, met Sarkar. Chandrani alleged, “The HoD was desperately trying to get intimate with me in several places like laboratory and in the teacher’s room.

He began doing it after I rejected him when he had proposed to me a few months back.”

Her mother stated, “We have forwarded a copy of the complaint to the Chief Minister’s office too.” The HoD refuted the charges.

Sarkar said, “We have started a probe and scrutinizing footages from 50 CCTVs.