Severed head found in Golf Green

A severed head was recovered from a garbage pile in Golf Green, causing panic in the area on Friday morning.

Kolkata Police officials reached the spot soon after the discovery. According to local sources, while cleaning a garbage dump behind a high-rise building in the Golf Green area today, the head, belonging to a woman, was found wrapped in plastic. Police were immediately informed. The authorities are investigating to determine whose head it is, how it ended up there, and whether it is a case of murder. Kolkata Police’s dog squad has been deployed at the scene. Sniffer dogs were also taken to a housing complex in Azadgarh, where police officers questioned some residents. The discovery has left residents of this densely populated area in shock, as houses and high-rise buildings surround the location. The discovery of a severed head in such a public place has terrified the residents. A similar situation had created panic in the city a few days ago when multiple dead bodies were recovered.

The scene has been secured by the police, with deputy commissioner of SSD, Bidisha Kalita being present at the site. According to police sources, the head was wrapped in a white packet. Investigations are underway to identify who left the severed head there, especially in such a crowded area. The police are reviewing all nearby CCTV footage.

In April, a similarly gruesome case in Khidirpur involved the discovery of a woman’s dismembered body. In that case, the head, arms, and legs were found separately, each wrapped in plastic. Police later solved the case, implicating a relative of the woman for the murder.