Seven school students injured

Seven school students were injured when a school bus collided with a truck at JK Nagar Ropeways under Andal police station area here today.

The school students were returning to their home in Raniganj from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Durgapur, when the school bus met with an accident on national highway-19. Locals alleged that the school bus was running at high speed, lost control and collided with the truck.

