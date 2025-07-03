Seven days police custody for the law college rape-accused

In a startling revelation made at the Alipore court today, the state counsel today is reported to have told the court that the inhaler, which was given to the victim at the south city law college on 25 June night was not brought to help the victim to recover but to prolong the alleged brutality.

In another development, the state Bar council today scrapped the name of Manojit Mishra, the prime accused in the gang-rape case from the enrolment list of the lawyers. The resolution taken in connection with this by the state bar council at a meeting today would be sent to the Central Bar Council too, for its approval, said Ashok Deb, chairman of the state Bar council.

And in a major twist, to the investigation into the alleged incident, the officers of the detective department (DD) of the city police at Lalbazar would now be conducting the investigation, instead of the SIT formed in connection with the probe.

Sourin Ghosal, the state counsel, today, in the court submitted that the alleged inhaler, which was brought from the nearby medicine shop, was allegedly given to the victim so that they could continue their torture and not to help her get well. “That lends credence to the fact how desperate the perpetrators were,” claimed the counsel.

Counsel for the prime accused Manojit, however, argued the entire incident was a “conspiracy” but nonetheless submitted that they would cooperate in the investigation and did not appeal for bail.

Following the hearing, the Alipore Court today sent the three accused, including Manojit Mishra to seven days police custody and the alleged security guard present on the night of the crime was sent to three days police custody.

The state counsel also contended that since the statements recorded by the victim had tallied with the evidence collected from the electronic device and CC camera footage, the accused would again be needed to reconstruct the entire scene of crime to corroborate things further.

The state counsel, quoting the victim, further claimed in the court that the victim had in her statements said that she was subjected to brutality in two phases.

Meanwhile, the police have come to know that the tower location found from the mobile of Manojit revealed that the other two accused, Manojit and Zeib had gone to Fern Road at Ballygunge, before they were arrested on 26 June.

Police are now trying to elicit further information from the trio through interrogation, the purposes for their visit to Fern Road.