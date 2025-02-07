Session on IT, ITeS at BGBS highlights state’s investment in sector

The Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 featured a dedicated session on the IT and ITeS sector, highlighting the transformative potential of IT and electronics in West Bengal. This session underscored the state’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the IT and electronics industries.

The session commenced with a welcome address by Rajeev Kumar, IPS, additional chief secretary of the department of information technology & electronics, West Bengal, who highlighted the state’s investments in the IT ecosystem, including the investment in the Data Center in Siliguri.

This was followed by a keynote address from Sutirtha Bhattacharya, IAS (Retd.), chairman of the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL). He emphasised the importance of data and knowledge for technological advancement in the state. He also highlighted WEBEL’s role in enabling servers, AI routes, and supporting IT infrastructure.

Babul Supriyo, minister-in-charge of the department of information technology & electronics and public enterprises & industrial reconstruction highlighted the presence of robust educational institutions that enables access to talented workforce. He emphasised the proactive initiative of West Bengal and stressed the importance of building trust to attract investments. He also announced the inauguration of three data centres and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in West Bengal by the chief minister.

An AV film titled “IT in Bengal,” showcased the state’s achievements and future developments in the IT sector. The spotlight session celebrated the success of the NASSCOM 10k Startup Warehouse in Kolkata, with insights from Shubho Samanta, mentor & chief delivery officer at Exavalu.

The session featured three panel discussions, Global Capability Centres: Catalysts for Economic Growth in West Bengal; Building the Future: Semiconductor Investments and Opportunities in West Bengal and Supportive Ecosystem and the Growth Story of IT/ITeS Startups in West Bengal.

A session on ‘Digital Transformation for Social Impact’ was also undertaken by Vimal Kumar, founder & CEO of Juspay Technologies. The Partner Country Session exploring IT/ITeS opportunities with the Czech Republic was presented by Hana Onderkova.

The event also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the department of information technology and electronics, and Whistling Woods International Limited, represented by Chaitanya Chinchlikar.