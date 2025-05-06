Serampore school celebrates good show in ICSE, ISC examinations

Amidst the celebration of 40 years of completion of Serampore Holy Home School, the good performance of the students for the ICSE and ISC has added a new dimension. The school was established by renowned professor late Swaraj Mukherjee.

Ankush Maity topped the rank list in ICSE examination, securing 492 out of 500. Around 15 students of the school have secured above 90 per cent in ICSE.

In ISC, Sheikh Suhail Rahaman topped the school. He secured 391 out of 400, with 97.75 per cent. Around 23 students have secured above 90 per cent in the ISC examination.

The Holy Home school rector, Indrani Mukherjee said, “We don’t screen out the best students at the time of admission. Most of the students belong to lower and middle class families. We extend every possible help to students, who are unable to bear the school fees and cost of books. Motivation plays a vital role in moulding the students towards perfection. Our boarding students, who feel homesick, are completely under our care.

The local administration, parents and guardians encouragement help us to serve the students in the best possible manner. I congratulate all the students for their performance above all, for maintaining discipline and respect for teachers and elders all through their studies.