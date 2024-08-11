SER bags three projects at cabinet meet

In a major boost to railway connectivity, South Eastern Railway has bagged three projects among the eight approved in the Cabinet meeting, yesterday. The three projects covering a total distance of about 227.62 kilometres are anticipated to improve rail connectivity for the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

One of the eight projects includes a railway network between Buramara – Chakulia under the South Eastern Railway. The project covering a distance of 59.96 km would span through the districts of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand, Jhargram in West Bengal and Mayurbhanj in Odisha. The second approved project under the SER is the Badampahar – Kendujhargarh railway network of 82.06 kilometres covering districts Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in Odisha. The third one is between Bangriposi and Gorumahisani spanning over 85.60 km in Mayurbhanj.

According to railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the eight projects are aimed at regional connectivity and economic development. As reiterated by Mr Vaishnaw, the projects are expected to play a crucial role in bolstering regional economies, improving transport infrastructure, and addressing long-standing connectivity issues.

Another crucial project that got a nod from the cabinet is the construction of a 2.44 km long mega bridge over the Ganges, located near Bhagalpur. As pointed out by the railway minister, the new infrastructure is designed to address the saturation issues of the existing Munger bridge, which has been operating beyond its capacity due to increasing traffic demands. The ‘Y’ connection at both ends of the new bridge would enable multiple access points, ensuring efficient travel from various directions. The new bridge is expected to improve connectivity between North Bihar, West Bengal, and the Northeast region to South Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The construction phase is expected to generate 22 lakh man-days, providing substantial employment opportunities and boosting local economies. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,549 crore.

The project is expected to save 95 crore kg of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to the planting of 3.8 crore trees. This reduction in emissions underscores the project’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The Cabinet has also approved a rail corridor from Asansol to Warangal.