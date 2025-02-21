Senior scientist teaches ways to be happy after embracing spirituality

The life of a senior scientist, who later adopted spirituality as a way of life, is now guiding lakhs of people, who are troubled by vagaries of life and searching for peace and tranquillity.

Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik has proved that it is possible to attain peace and tranquillity in this stressful world.

Born in 1963 to devout Vaishnavite parents in Odisha, Mr Pattnaik’s early life was rooted in tradition and spirituality. However, his quest for knowledge led him to pursue a scientific career. He served the central government as a senior scientist with the Geological Survey of India.

Despite his government position, Mr Pattnaik’s heart yearned for a deeper understanding of life’s purpose and the mysteries of existence. This yearning eventually led him to a path of self-discovery.

His spiritual journey took a pivotal turn when he met Raseshwari Devi Ji, the founder-president of Braj Gopika Seva Mission (BGSV). Thereafter, under the guidance of Sri Kripaluji Maharaj, he attained the new name Swami Yugal Sharan.

Swami Yugal Sharan’s journey into spirituality transformed him into a philosopher and visionary. He has undertaken intensive research on the effect of devotional music on plants. In recognition of his outstanding work, he has been awarded a PhD by Sambalpur University in November 2025.

The Acharya is now engrossed in further research on the effect of devotional songs and music on the animal world.

As a co-founder of BGSM, Swami Yugal Sharan’s multifaceted talents have enriched the mission’s endeavours. His scientific background provides a unique perspective, blending analytical thinking with spiritual insight.