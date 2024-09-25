Senior official reviews institute research, development in drone application

The secretary, department of fisheries, central government, Dr Abhilaksh Likhi visited ICAR – Central lnland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Kolkata today for reviewing the institute research and development in drone application for fisheries management.

Scientists, state fisheries officials, fishermen and fisherwomen attended the event. During the presentation senior officers from fisheries departments from states, ministry of civil aviation, NAFED, NCDC, NERMARC, SFAC, retailers, start-ups, fisheries subordinate offices, state government officials, FFPOs, cooperatives etc. are invited to join through virtual conference.

During the drone demonstration, Dr Likhi actively interacted with the fish farmers and fishers, listening to their experiences, success stories and the challenges they face in their daily operations. This interaction provided valuable insights into how modern technology, like drones, can address their needs, improve efficiency, and enhance productivity in the fisheries sector, while also offering a platform for them to voice their aspirations and concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that pilot project undertaken by ICAR-CIFRI will open new horizon in fisheries section by providing an effective and promising alternative for transporting fresh fish with less time and minimum human involvement while minimizing stress to the fish. The research and development on fish transportation using drone technology with private partnership would also enable consumers and farmers to have better hygienic fresh fish in the supply chain system, he added.

Dr Likhi said that Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MKSSY) with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore was approved in February, which aims to support formalization of the unorganized fisheries sector by creating a National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) for providing work-based identifies, fish farmers, fish vendors including the fisheries sector microenterprises and small enterprises by 2025. PM-MKSSY, through NFDP, will also facilitate access and incentivize uptake of institutional credit, purchase of aquaculture insurance, strengthen co-operatives to become FFPOs, adoption of traceability, performance grant for adoption of practices that will bring in value-chain efficiencies and safety and quality assurance and job creation, the secretary added.