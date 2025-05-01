Senior district officials watch Digha temple inauguration live at Mahesh Jagannath temple

The grand inauguration, led by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was broadcast live in towns across various districts. At the district level, the ceremony was screened on a giant screen within the premises of the historic Mahesh Jagannath Temple. A large number of people gathered to witness the event virtually and be part of this significant moment.

Piyal Adhikari, secretary of the Mahesh Jagannath Temple Trust, remarked: “Bengal now has another Jagannath Temple at Digha, following the Mahesh Jagannath Temple. It closely resembles the original temple in Puri and is located near the seashore, just like the original one.”

The district magistrate, commissioner of police, SDOs, BDOs, senior officials of the district administration, and prominent leaders of the Trinamul Congress (TMC) were present at the occasion.

District magistrate Mukta Arya stated: “Across the district, giant screens were set up to allow the public to witness this memorable and sacred event. People from all walks of life, regardless of religion, caste or creed came together to celebrate. This demonstrates the spirit of unity, brotherhood, and communal harmony that our society cherishes.”

Since coming to power, the Chief Minister has taken special initiatives to beautify Digha, a popular seaside tourist town.