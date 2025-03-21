Senior assistant manager of tea estate murdered

In a shocking incident, Nilanjan Bhadra, a senior assistant manager at Jayantika Tea Estate, located in the Bidhannagar area of Siliguri, was brutally hacked to death this afternoon.

According to vice-president of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd, Narendra Katiyer, the incident occurred around 1.45 p.m. when Bhadra was returning on his two-wheeler after supervising a section of the plantation area. Miscreants allegedly attacked him from behind with sharp weapons near a pump house. Sources revealed that Bhadra had stopped his bike to answer a phone call when the assailants struck, severing his head from his body in a brutal act of violence.

Advertisement

The police were immediately alerted, and a forensic team from Jalpaiguri was called to examine the crime scene before recovering the body for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest that more than two individuals were involved in the attack.

Advertisement

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Neha Jain rushed to the spot with a team of plainclothes women police officers. During the investigation, a permanent sub-staff member of the garden, Elthrish Ekka, who worked as a ‘spray supervisor,’ was detained for interrogation.