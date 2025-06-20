A two-day international seminar on Women’s Empowerment and Freedom was held at Chandannagar’s Khalisani Mahavidyalaya. The event brought together 77 participants representing universities from different countries, as well as various Indian states, including institutions from West Bengal such as Diamond Harbour and Burdwan University.

The participants engaged in online interactions and presented their research papers.

Advertisement

During the seminar, discussions and paper presentations revealed that the struggle for women’s empowerment and freedom has been ongoing since India’s independence. Over time, women have demonstrated their capabilities in every sector of development. However, certain challenges still remain, especially in achieving complete empowerment and freedom for women across all sections of society. The need for stronger and more visible empowerment efforts in rural areas was also emphasised.

Advertisement

Empowerment and freedom are deeply interconnected. Empowerment involves enabling women to take control of their lives, make informed decisions, and participate fully in society. Freedom is the ability to exercise these choices without undue restrictions. In essence, empowerment is the process, and freedom is the goal.

Khalisani Mahavidyalaya principal, Dr Arghya Bandyopadhyay, remarked that discussions on women’s empowerment are taking place globally and nationally. “Where have we succeeded in empowering women, and what challenges remain? These are the key questions being addressed by research scholars and academics at this seminar,” he said. A total of 65 research papers will be presented during the technical sessions over the two days.

The speakers noted that empowerment cannot exist without freedom, and vice versa. Empowered women are more likely to assert their freedoms, and freedom enables them to pursue empowerment effectively. Since independence, Indian women have steadily taken on significant responsibilities at both state and national levels, contributing equally to the country’s progress.

The discussions also addressed the major challenges to women’s empowerment, such as gender-based violence, unequal access to education and healthcare, economic disparity, and entrenched social and cultural norms that restrict women’s roles and opportunities.

The seminar concluded with a call for specific initiatives—ensuring women have access to financial resources, supporting their involvement in leadership roles, guaranteeing quality education and healthcare, and pushing for legal reforms that safeguard their rights and freedoms.