See city’s heritage sites at night

In a bid to know how magnificent the heritage sites in the city look at night, last week, a fleet of twenty five cars carrying 90 people visited some important places.

This is for the first time when such a venture was undertaken. It was organised by Kolkata on Wheels, the only magazine on motoring published in the city. The magazine writes in detail about different destinations with a route map.

Before the drive started the participants were treated over traditional Bengali dinner.

The journey started at 9.30 p.m. The city enthusiasts visited nine heritage sites. They were St James Church, Satyajit Ray’s house on Bishop Lefroy Road, James Princep Monument, Samriddhi Bhavan, GPO, house of Girish Chandra Ghose and Netaji statue at Shyambazar five point crossing.

The convoy stopped at each destination for half an hour.

“It was a different experience to see Victoria Memorial at midnight with the lights on. Similarly, visiting James Princep monument at night was a pleasant experience,” said Sandeep Hunday, one of the participants.

Aruna Ghosh, publisher of Kolkata on Wheels said the state government had made special arrangements to lit-up the heritage sites. “We have all visited the heritage places during day time but at night with the starry sky above and the sites being lit up, the experience was totally different. It is to be noted that many people have developed a special interest to know the city. The venture was very successful,” she said.