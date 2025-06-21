Yoga Day celebrated at heritage sites

In a nationwide grand celebration of International Day for Yoga, 81 heritage sites under the aegis of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) hosted vibrant yoga sessions, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush on Saturday.

From Adalaj Ki Vav in Gujarat to the Sun Temple in Konark, these architectural wonders served as backdrops for mass yoga participation by people of all ages. These sites witnessed the grand festival of yoga—an ancient wellness tradition—being embraced today by people from all walks of life.

As part of the celebrations, several Union Ministers joined yoga sessions at iconic ASI-protected monuments, reinforcing the significance of yoga as a national movement.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, embraced yoga at Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur; Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at Pattadakal Group of Monuments along with other key dignitaries at various locations across the country.

Their participation served as a powerful message of unity and cultural pride, inspiring citizens across the country to embrace yoga as a way of life.

Celebrations at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi witnessed the participation of Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, ASI Director-General Yadubir Singh Rawat, and other senior officials from ASI.