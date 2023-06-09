SEC announces rural polls on 8 July, Opp decries short time gap

Finally, the West Bengal State Election Commission ( WBSEC) announced the date of panchayat elections which were scheduled in MarchApril in the state. The three-tier panchayat elections in the state will be held on 8 July while Darjeeling and Kalimpong will go for their two-tier rural body polls on the same day.

The results are likely to be announced on 11 July. It will be a singlephase election. The filing of nomination papers will start from 9 June to till 15 June. The last date of withdrawing nomination papers is 20 June. The model code of conduct (MCC) for contesting candidates and political parties becomes applicable from Thursday evening.

A day after taking over the charge of commissioner of the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Wednesday, Rajiva Sinha, former chief secretary, announced the date of panchayat polls in the state on Thursday. While making announcement of the date of elections Mr Sinha told reporters at the WBSEC office, “After thorough consultations with the state government the date of rural body polls has been decided.

Two-tier elections will be held only in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts while there will be three-tier elections in rests of the state.” When asked about the opposition parties BJP, CPM and Congress demanding deployment the central forces in the state for panchayat polls Mr Sinha said, “Trust the state police and our commission.

There will be no lapses in conducting the polls. We also ask the state government employees to keep confidence on us.” While reacting to the reporters’ questions on availability of adequate arrangement of state police force required for conducting polls at a time when the oppositions alleged state-wide massive violence sponsored by the ruling Trinamul Congress, Mr Sinha said, “Senior officials like chief secretary and director general of police have assessed the situation and then decided to fix the date for commencement of polls.

We will discuss with the state government to assess what kind of force will be used considering situation.” The SEC chief said that monsoon won’t disrupt the polls process owing to little delay in holding the elections this time. He also said that no decision has been taken whether online nomination would be allowed this time. No decision has been taken whether the polls will be held under the central forces.

The opposition alleged that the commission announced the date without holding a meeting with political parties. CPM leader Sujon Chakraborty alleged that the commission’s decision to give only six days from 9 June to 15 June for filing nomination papers is ridiculous. As the commission rules, nomination can’t be done on Sunday, which is on 11 June.

“How will thousands of candidates, across 22 districts, file nomination papers within six days? The new commissioner has taken such a decision with the directive of Nabanna. But we won’t allow this game plan.” Trinamul Congress has taken the strategy by directing the state election commissioner to give only six days for filing nomination papers so that the oppositions could not take part in the elections, said state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdury and demanded extension of days for filing nominations.