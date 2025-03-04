Sebasahray camps complete 2 months

The Sebaashray initiative which provides free medical assistance to people living the areas under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat enters the 60th day today.

The camps are being held for 10 days in each Assembly constituency which started on 2 March.

Today the camp enters the 10th day at Budge Budge. It will be held in Maheshtala in the last leg. The camps have been held in Diamond Harbour, Falta, Metiabruz, Bishnupur and Satgachia and Budge Budge.

So far 8,69,850 people have received medical care since the inception of the camps. On Sunday, 13,043 visited the Sebaashray camps. More than 10,000 people underwent medical tests and 14,387 people got free medicines. Seventy one cases were referred to hospitals for treatment.

Already two nine-year old boys had received treatment at the medical camps. While one of them had an open heart surgery and the tumour that developed on the hands of the other boy had been removed. Nearly 50 elderly persons had their cataracts removed. They can see things clearly now. The child who had open heart surgery is keeping well while the other whose tumour was removed is out of danger.

The initiative of Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary is the first of its kind by any political leader. He has said over and again that what began as a vision has now become an unstoppable force. “Sebaashray is not a promise: it is a living and breathing reality.”