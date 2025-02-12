Sebaashray: After boy with heart ailment another gets treated for tumour

More than 12,000 people visited the Sebaashray camps at Metiabruz today, the 10th day of the camp.

About 6,29,259 people visited the camps from its inception on 2 January till date.

Those who visit the camps are examined by specialist doctors. They are given free medicines and even the diagnostic tests are free. The initiative was taken by Mr Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary.

A young boy, who had a tumour on his hand, was operated upon. It was found to be a benign tumour. The mother of the boy who had met Mr Banerjee, was assured of every assistance.

At Bishnupur camp nine elderly people had come with eye problems. The doctors examined and found that they had developed cataract, which had affected their vision. They had been referred to Renuka Eye Institute and surgery was done on them.

Another nine-year old boy underwent open heart surgery to fill up the hole in his heart.

The Sebaashray camps are flooded with people. People irrespective of the economic condition are visiting the camps. Costly medicines to control blood pressure and blood sugar are given free of cost. Mr Banerjee is overseeing the camps whose USP is cleanliness.

Abhishek wrote on his X-handle today: “40 Days. 4 Constituencies. A HEALTHCARE REVOLUTION in Motion. Every step of the way, #Sebaashray has challenged the very notion of accessibility, redefining last-mile service delivery. This is not about numbers: it’s about people, their pain, their struggles, and their right to a healthier life.

“6,29,259 lives touched since inception. 1,04,247 people in Metiabruz alone received medical care in the last 10 days. Just today, 12,094 individuals accessed free healthcare services.

“At Sebaashray, no patient will be turned away, no ailment will go unaddressed and no life will be left to fate.”

The camps have been hugely popular with the local population as they get quick relief to their problems.