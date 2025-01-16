Sebaashray: Abhishek arranges for Cochlear implant on 2 children

Sebaashray initiative, which is providing free medical assistance to the people living in the areas under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat is considering a proposal to go for Cochlear implant on two children coming from north Bengal.

Though the Sebaashray initiative is restricted to the people living in areas that fall under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, medical assistance will be provided to the young patients, following instruction from Abhishek Banerjee, the local MP and Trinamul national general secretary.

Talking to newsmen at Falta this morning, Mr Banerjee said, “We have spoken to specialist doctors and also with the company that makes the implant. The operation takes 10 to 12 hours and we will try our best to provide assistance to children who have come from north Bengal to the camp.” He said another child aged around three years, a resident of Arambag was also provide medical support. “The parents of the girl took her to a private healthcare institution where the doctors prescribed injection worth Rs 72 lakh. The girl is now being given physiotherapy. If no improvement takes place after the physiotherapy sessions, we will consult specialised doctors.”

Mr Banerjee, who expressed his happiness over the overwhelming success of the Sebasharay camps said, “The camps have become so popular that regularly 1,000 to 1,200 people visit the camps daily. In Diamond Harbour around 2.5 lakh people visited the camps, he said, adding, “I thank the doctors, paramedical staff and our party supporters for serving the people. Both the doctors and political personalities have one thing in common and that is service to the people. We will serve the people to the best of our ability,” he said, adding, yesterday and today around 13,000 people have registered themselves in the camps in Falta.

Mr Banerjee said, “I don’t think it is right to compare [between Sebaashray & state’s health infrastructure]. I am doing as per my capacity. I disagree with the fact that the state’s health infrastructure is under question. “After Trinamul Congress government came to power in 2011, superspeciality hospitals have been set up in the districts. The number of state run medical colleges has gone up and through Swasthya Sathi people are getting free treatment. The condition of the state run hospitals has improved,” he said.

*[Regarding the saline controversy in state government hospitals]*_ Any incident is tragic and unfortunate. The state government has clarified its stance. An investigation committee has been formed and the probe is on. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. We have done this earlier as well. The administration has taken steps irrespective of political affiliations

Regarding infighting within the party, Abhishek said, “Internal rifts occur when a party becomes large. Aren’t there rifts in the BJP or CPM? Internal conflicts exist among families as well. With lakhs of office-bearers at various levels, and over 50,000 elected representatives at the panchayat level, it is normal to have rifts within them. But, this does not allow anyone to do anything they want. The party’s disciplinary committee has always taken action against someone who does not comply with the party’s discipline and no exception will be there in the coming days.